$3.75 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $17.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $22.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

JAZZ traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,271. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

