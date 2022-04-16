$320.59 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce $320.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $328.10 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

U traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,452. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

