$340.46 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $340.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.60 million and the highest is $376.71 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 1,542,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

