$356.52 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce $356.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 1,083,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

