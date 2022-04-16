$39.47 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to post $39.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year sales of $174.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.21. 104,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

