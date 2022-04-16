3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 61.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 203.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

MMM stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.