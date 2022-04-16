$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the highest is $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

BJ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.37. 1,993,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

