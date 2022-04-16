$4.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 to $5.51. Biogen reported earnings of $5.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $18.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.25.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,939. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

