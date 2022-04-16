4,806 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

