$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $267.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after buying an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 144,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 480,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $489.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

