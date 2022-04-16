54,360 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 22.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 78.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $89.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

