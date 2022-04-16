5,506 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,613,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.58. 1,669,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.