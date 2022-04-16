$622.05 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will report $622.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.60 million to $627.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $548.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NVT stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

