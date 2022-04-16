$624.64 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will announce $624.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $630.09 million. Crocs reported sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 897,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

