$65.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $71.78 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $345.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $376.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $480.37 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NOVA traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,680. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 283,766 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

