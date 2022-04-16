$654.84 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to post sales of $654.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21,023.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NCLH traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,774,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,931,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.