$69.76 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce $69.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.76 million and the lowest is $67.47 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $283.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.44 million, with estimates ranging from $279.05 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

CPLP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.62. 119,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,836. The company has a market cap of $315.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.