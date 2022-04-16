$7.11 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to announce $7.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $43.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 976,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 666,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,331. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

