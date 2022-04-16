$7.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.52 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.57 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,908. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $239,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 104.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

