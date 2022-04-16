88mph (MPH) Market Capitalization Tops $10.42 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $22.40 or 0.00055799 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $522,197.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00105754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

