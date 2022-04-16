$99.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $99.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.95 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $435.85 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $474.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HLNE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. 207,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,134. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $30,771,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

