A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.G. BARR to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 540 ($7.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 512.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £604.96 million and a PE ratio of 21.69. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($25,902.74). Insiders bought a total of 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

