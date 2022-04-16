A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

AMRK opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $966.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $849,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

