A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.68. 18,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 44,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on A2Z Smart Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.