Accretion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Accretion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Accretion Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Accretion Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ENERU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $571,000.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.