ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $354,752.78 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $354,752.78 and $46,101.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023818 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.