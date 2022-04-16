ACT Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. fuboTV comprises about 2.6% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of fuboTV worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,985,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,939,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $856.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

