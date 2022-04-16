ACT Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,169. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

