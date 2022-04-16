ACT Capital Management LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,500 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Medicenna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

