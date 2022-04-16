ACT Capital Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

ACT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Marker Therapeutics worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

MRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Marker Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. 229,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

