ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Vir Biotechnology makes up approximately 1.8% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,501.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,535. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,091. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

