ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 26,100 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 2,733,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,172. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $49.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.