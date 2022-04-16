ACT Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. enVVeno Medical comprises about 1.3% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 2.77% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVNO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,255. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.61). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of enVVeno Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

