Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

