Adecco Group AG (AHEXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3917 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
AHEXY opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adecco Group (Get Rating)
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.