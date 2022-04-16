Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Trading Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 19,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The company has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAL)
