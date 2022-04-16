Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 91.7% in March

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AVK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

