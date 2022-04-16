Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 274,204 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,204 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $33,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 583,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 571,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

