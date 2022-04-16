Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $70,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.98. 12,214,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,943. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

