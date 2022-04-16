Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 137,821 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $75,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,436,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,234,000 after buying an additional 2,786,490 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,606 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,646 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,927. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

