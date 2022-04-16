Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.