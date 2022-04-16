Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,904. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average of $349.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

