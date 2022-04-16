Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 10,823,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

