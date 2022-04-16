Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 124,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 111,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 110,448 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

