Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of MicroStrategy worth $34,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.19. The stock had a trading volume of 256,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

