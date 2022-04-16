Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PEP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,066. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.42 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

