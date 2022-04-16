Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.75 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of VONG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 532,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $80.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

