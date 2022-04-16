Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $29.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 840,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after buying an additional 31,241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.