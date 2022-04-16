Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $30.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 422,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,536. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

