Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $67.86 Million Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 846,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,745 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.87% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $67,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,079,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,317,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,708,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. 51,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.